For the past few weeks, there have been reports about uncertainty in the release of Gal Gadot starrer, Wonder Woman 1984. The film was earlier supposed to release in June and later August. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the release date got pushed to Christmas 2020. Yet, reports of this Patty Jenkins directorial getting postponed to 2021 didn’t stop.

There were a lot of speculations that WW 1984 will release directly only on digital platform HBO Max. Today, the Red Notice actress shared great news with all her fans around the film. On her Twitter page, Gadot revealed that the DC film will not only release in theatres but also the digital platform.

Gal Gadot wrote on Twitter, “It’s time. We’ve all waited a long time for this one to come. I can’t tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie. It wasn’t an easy decision and we never thought we’d have to hold onto the release for such a long time but COVID rocked all our worlds. We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it’ll bring some joy, hope and love to your hearts. Wonder Woman 1984 is a special one for me and I can only hope it’ll be as special to you too.”

The Wonder Woman 1984 actress added, “We’ve put our hearts and souls into it. So.. you can watch it in theatres (they’re doing an amazing job keeping it safe) and you can watch it on HBOMax from your homes. Sending you my love. Please keep safe and wear a mask. Happy holidays to all of us! Let the light shine in.”

Well, fans can enjoy the movie in their homes too. Talking about its specific release, it is slated to release in international theatres on December 16, 2020. In the US theatres, WW 1984 will release in cinema halls on Christmas Day, 2020. Reports mention that the film will be on the digital platform only for a month when it releases.

Along with Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman 1984 also stars Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal and Robin Wright.

