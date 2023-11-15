Whitney Houston is among the most esteemed music personalities with numerous soulful numbers to her credit. The singer passed away in 2012, leaving behind a massive void in the music world. The singer’s husband, Bobby Brown, once shared how she struggled with her bis*xuality and believed Houston would have lived longer if her mother, Cissy Houston, accepted her the way she was. Keep scrolling to know more in detail.

This year, Whitney was named the second greatest singer of all time by Rolling Stone, and as per reports, she is one of the best-selling music artists, with over 220 million records sold worldwide. On the personal front, Houston and Bobby were married for about 15 years. Bobby later married film producer Alicia Etheredge in 2012 after the death of Houston.

There were several reports on Whitney Houston’s s*xuality, and she was often asked about it in interviews. Whitney Houston always denied the rumors, but in 2016, Bobby Brown revealed them to be true and also claimed that she would not have died if her mother had been more supportive of her s*xuality.

Whitney Houston preferred to keep her personal life private, but no matter what, things seep out in public, and something similar happened with the songstress. She was allegedly in a relationship with her best friend and assistant, Robyn Crawford. However, she had to hide it from everyone due to several pressures. But Bobby Brown, in an interview with US Weekly, revealed that it was indeed true and said, “I know. We were married for 14 years. There are some things we talked about that were personal to us.”

Brown added, “I really feel that if Robyn was accepted into Whitney‘s life, Whitney would still be alive today.”

As per Bobby, Whitney Houston had to hide her relationship with Robyn because her mother, Cissy Houston, would not have accepted her. For the unversed, in 2013, after the death of the singer due to a drug overdose, her mother told Oprah Winfrey that she wouldn’t have accepted Whitney if she came out as gay or bis*xual.

It’s a shame that Whitney Houston had to go through such pain of hiding her alleged relationship from the world. Whitney Houston’s death is a significant loss in the creative world.

A recent episode of the celebrity reality show Dancing with the Stars was dedicated to Whitney Houston as the performers shook their legs on her hits, giving a fitting tribute to the late Grammy-winning music legend.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Chris Evans’ Box Office: Over $100 Million Grossers From Knives Out To Fantastic Four – Check Out Captain America’s Non-MCU Magic Acing The Number Game With These Blockbusters!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News