Will Smith’s personal life is out in public ever since his estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, made some shocking revelations about their marriage. But this time, it is not Jada who is speaking up about the actor but his former friend and assistant, Brother Bilaal. In his latest claims, Bilaal said that he walked in on Smith having s*x with his close pal Duane Martin. While the claims have taken the internet by storm, Will’s reps have broken their silence.

Smith and Martin have been friends for three decades now. The two first met on the sets of Smith’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and soon became close friends. They were also rumored to be together earlier, but it is still unclear what led to people thinking that the two were romantically involved.

In his latest interview, Brother Bilaal, who is set to launch his new book, Will Smith Demonic Circle, claimed that he once saw Smith in a compromising position with Martin. Bilaal claimed that he once walked in on Smith and Martin having an*l s*x in the latter’s dressing room. He added that the Suicide Squad star was bent over on a couch and Duane Martin was “standing up, killin’ him. Murderin’. It was murder in there.

Now, Will Smith has broken his silence on the claims and slammed them all. The actor’s reps recently told TMZ that Brother Bilaal’s claims are made up. The rep said, “This story is completely fabricated, and the claim is unequivocally false.” Another source reported that Smith is considering taking legal action against Brother Bilaal’s remarks. Duane Martin has not addressed the claims yet. It is also unclear if Brother Bilaal had a legitimate connection with the actor.

Ahead of Bilaal’s claims, Will Smith was in the news when Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that the two had been secretly separated since 2016. She even added that she and Will Smith were living separately during the latter’s infamous Oscar slapgate with Chris Rock. Jada made more shocking revelations about her and Will’s personal life, and the MIB actor was allegedly not happy about it.

