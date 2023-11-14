Will Smith’s personal life was recently out in public as her estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, made some shocking revelations. She revealed how they had been secretly separated since 2016 and added several more details of her estranged marriage with the MIB star in her new memoir Worthy. Well, Jada is not the only one talking about Will’s personal life as his former friend and assistant, Brother Bilaal, is out and about to talk about the actor’s life. He recently made some bombshell claims about Smith’s s*xual relationship with Duane Martin.

Will and Duane met on the sets of the former’s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, in 1993. The latter starred in the episode It Is Better To Have Loved And Lost It… and went on to develop a close friendship with Smith. Since then, the two have remained close friends and often hang out together.

Coming back, Brother Bilaal, who used to share a close bond with Will Smith and even worked as his assistant for years, is opening up about the Suicide Squad star’s controversial life. For the unversed, Bilaal is promoting his new book, Will Smith Demonic Circle Book, and making shocking revelations. During his appearance on Unwine With Tasha K, Bilaal opened up about Smith’s s*xual encounters and why Jada was not pleased with him.

As Brother Bilaal sat down with Tasha K, he mentioned that he was Will Smith’s pal, but the actor was never his friend. He added that the actor was not able to please Jada, as he claimed that the Matrix actress was used to something of the size of a “baby’s leg,” and Will came with a “pinky toe” kind of p*nis.

Things did not end here, as Brother Bilaal further claimed that he walked into Will Smith and Duane Martin in a compromising manner. He said, “I open the door to Duane’s dressing room, and that’s when I see Duane having an*l s*x with Will.” “It was a couch, and Will was bent over on the couch, and Duane was standing up. Killin’ him. Murderin’. It was murder in there.” Watch the video here:

Will Smith will WISH this interview NEVER happened! This is one of the closest people to Will aside from Jada to sit down and tell all about him. From meeting Jada, Tupac, Will’s sexuality and manhood size, he KNOWS and TELLS it ALL‼️@bopulent You can watch this FULL interview… pic.twitter.com/uSjwqB2j8V — Tasha K | UNWINEWITHTASHAK (@unwinewithtasha) November 14, 2023

Neither Will Smith nor Duane Martin have addressed these shocking claims yet. Moreover, this is not the first time such claims about the two have come to light. They were also previously rumored to be involved.

