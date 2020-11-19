Naya Rivera’s untimely death sent shockwaves down the hearts of many. She died due to accidental drowning and fans are still not over it. Her 5-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey was with her, and the actress died while saving him from drowning.

Naya’s death is back in the headlines. This is because her son and her estate filed a single lawsuit against the County of Ventura, United Water Conservation District and Parks and Recreation Management. Continue reading further to know more.

Through his father and legal guardian Ryan Dorsey, Josey Hollis Dorsey asserted two causes of action in the lawsuit: wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress. In regard to the first cause of action, court documents obtained by E! News claimed, “Josey has suffered substantial economic and non-economic damages as a result of Naya’s death.”

As for the second cause of action in the lawsuit, the documents alleged Josey Hollis Dorsey suffered “serious emotional distress” as a result of being at the scene where his mother, Naya Rivera drowned.

Through personal representative Justin Stiegemeyer, the estate also asserted a survival cause of action in the lawsuit. Per the court documents, he brought this claim to “recover the loss or damage that Naya sustained or incurred before death, including any penalties or punitive, exemplary damages that Naya would have been entitled to had she lived.”

The documents of the lawsuit filed by Josey Hollis Dorsey further claimed, “the boat was not equipped with a safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats.”

In addition, the paperwork claimed the pontoon rented to Naya “was one of the older rental boats available at Lake Piru and that it had not been refurbished.” Furthermore, the documents stated the pontoon “displayed signage inaccurately claiming that the boat complied with U.S. Coast Guard safety standards which, given that those standards require safety equipment such as a life preserver, the boat surely did not.”

What do you think about the lawsuit filed by Naya Rivera‘s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

