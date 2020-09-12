Naya Rivera’s death came as a shock for everyone. Fans could not fathom the loss of their star in what is said to be an unfortunate accident. It has almost been 2 months since we lost such a fine actor, but it seems like yesterday. Few days after the death of the actress, reports stated that she lost her life while saving her son from drowning.

Everyone praised the late Glee actress for being a hero even during her last few moments. After two months, her son Josey has finally opened up about the entire incident, and it is painful. Read on to know what exactly did Naya’s son say.

Naya Rivera’s 4-year-old was able to tell authorities what his mother’s last word was before she drowned in California’s Lake Piru. “The child indicated that they entered the water and after he was back on the boat, she yelled ‘help’ and then went underwater,” according to the “opinion” section of the autopsy report obtained by Hollywood Life. The report also re-confirmed the cause of death as “drowning” and called it an “accident.”

Though the 33-year-old actress went missing on July 8th, her date of death is recorded on July 13th. It is the same date her body was found. “According to wind records for the lake area, the high wind speed went up to 8 mph, and there were wind gusts greater than 10 mph and up to as high as 21 mph on the afternoon.” The report also indicated that the area she was found in “had a depth at the lake of about 25-30 feet, with an underwater shelf nearby that was about 65-70 feet deep.”

Well, we only hope Josey is able to get over this traumatic incident son.

Must Read: Hello, Upper East Siders! Leighton Meester Is Mother Of 2 With Adam Brody & We Never Saw This Blair Waldorf Version Coming!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube