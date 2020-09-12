Amid the ongoing stress with the pandemic still strong, there is a piece of happy news for Gossip Girl alumni Leighton Meester and husband, Adam Brody fans. The couple has welcomed their second child – a boy. Adam confirmed the information on a Twitch stream earlier this week, and fans were elated to get this fantastic news. Read on to know more about the same.

Adam Brody joined the Hold the Phone TV’s The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular. The show had eight more contestants playing the trivia game. It was during this stream that at some point Meester’s husband revealed the big news to the contestants.

As per The Sun, confirming the arrival of his and Leighton Meester’s second child, Adam Brody said, “I have a new…yeah, since last I played, I have a new kid.” He confirmed that his kid is “a boy, and he’s a dream, he’s a dream boy.”