Hey Upper East Siders! Leighton Meester AKA Blair Waldorf Spotted With A Baby Bump (XoXo, Gossip Girl)

Leighton Meester aka Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl is one of the most iconic and popular characters in the history of Hollywood cinema. The show aired from 2007 to 2012 and recently HBO Max announced its reboot. It still has a massive fan following on social media and starred casts like Blake Lively, Ed Westwick, Penn Badgley and Chace Crawford.

Gossip Girl was narrated by none other than, Kristen Bell and the news that is making headlines in the ‘Upper East Side’ today is that Queen B is pregnant with her second child. Yes, you that right. Leighton is expecting her second baby with husband and actor Adam Brody.

She already has a four-year-old daughter with Adam named Arlo Day Brody. She was spotted with her husband, Adam who took their daughter for a walk in a stroller and was wearing blue dungarees. Take a look at the pictures here:

Now, that’s some really good news for Queen B fans!

Meanwhile, none of the original cast members have confirmed their appearance in the reboot except for the narrator, Kristen Bell.

“It’s such a fun show to watch, and it’s going to be on HBO Max and we’re going to start in the spring. I’m really excited,” etonline.com quoted Bell as saying.

The new series is set eight years after the original show’s finale and will follow a new generation of New York private school teens who are introduced to the social surveillance of the Gossip Girl site. The show will explore how much social media and the landscape of New York itself has changed in the intervening years.

