Penn Badgley Says Gossip Girl Makes Him 'Uncomfortable' Now, Chace Crawford Mocks How Fans Found The Show 'Edgy'

Gossip Girl was a rage during the 2000s. Featuring Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick amongst others, fans loved the initial seasons of the teenage gossip drama. However, years after, several cast members expressed their disliking for the show. Now, Penn Badgley and Chace Crawford are back at it, and are openly criticizing the show.

For the unversed, Gossip Girl released in 2007. The show made Blake Lively aka Serena van der Woodsen, a real-life fashionista. The actress garnered massive fame and became a household name. Same was the case with Penn (Dan Humphrey), who currently has been creating a lot of noise with his show, You. Chace turned a crush for many girls too as Nate Archibald.

However, there remained many issues behind the scenes. Most cast members aren’t even friends anymore. In fact, Blake had previously revealed that she would never want to visit that show again.

Now, during Variety’s Actors on Actors, Penn Badgley, and Chace Crawford reunited. The actors spoke about how in today’s time, Gossip Girl wouldn’t at all be a success. Our Dan Humphrey even went on to say that the show now makes him uncomfortable.

“I know that I watched with my now wife, with Domino [Kirke], before we got married. It must’ve been six months after we met. She had never seen it, and that’s the last time I can remember seeing an episode. I remember even then, it has nothing to do with the show, but it was very hard to watch. These snapshots of yourself when you’re 20, 21, 22 years old. Who can enjoy that? Sometimes it’s just uncomfortable,” said Penn.

The actor even went on to drive the relation between his character in Gossip Girl and You. He plays Joe Goldberg, a stalker. “What’s interesting about Joe – it is almost like an odd continuation of Dan. At the end of Gossip Girl the show, whatever your reaction is on whether it was smart to do that or not, that he’s Gossip Girl – it didn’t really line up with the character of Dan,” Penn Badgley shared.

That’s not it. Penn explained how Gossip Girl would have not been so successful today. He sad, “Back in 2007 – I mean, dude. That’s a long time ago when we were just boys. People wanted to watch a show like Gossip Girl because it was aspirational. It was like an escape. It seemed like it struck a certain cultural chord because it was this aspirational fantastical vision of excess and wealth.”

To this, Chace Crawford mocked, “The curtain has sort of dropped. Back in ’07, Gossip Girl was edgy. I know, man. That’s funny because it really was.”

