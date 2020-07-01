The coronavirus pandemic brought life to a standstill. In many countries, the cases are growing and the US one of them. A lot of Hollywood stars are requesting people to wear masks for safety from COVID-19. FRIENDS actress Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel has asked people to wear the ‘damn mask’ in her latest post.

A few hours ago, Jen shared a selfie in which she is wearing a black mask. In the caption, The Good Girl actress mentioned why it’s important to wear a mask. The FRIENDS star wrote, “I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough.”

“I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this 🥰 BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate 🙏🏼,” Jennifer Aniston wrote.

Our Rachel from FRIENDS want people to encourage others also to wear the mask as it’s important. Jennifer Aniston concluded her post by mentioning, “If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask 😷 and encourage those around you to do the same ❤️”.

Check out her post below:

Just like Jennifer, Mark Ruffalo and Tom Hanks also emphasized on the growing cases and the importance of wearing a mask. This pandemic also affected the FRIENDS reunion episode that was going to be shot in March. Along with Aniston, it will star the lead cast – Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc. Now the shooting is expected to resume in August 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!