Khloe Kardashian Now ENGAGED To Ex Tristan Thompson After The Entire Cheating Scandal?

Khloe Kardashian had gone through a very rough time with Tristan Thompson. The NBA star had cheated on his then-pregnant girlfriend. The most shocking part came in when one of the girls identified as Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. But is the bad blood over, and they’re moving on as a family? Details ahead.

For the unversed, Khloe and Tristan started dating in 2016. They met through a mutual friend and struck the chords pretty soon. The couple was expecting their first child in 2018, when multiple videos of the basketball player getting cozy with other women surfaced online. As expected, the Keeping Up The Kardashian star was heart-broken. However, 2 days after when she gave birth to her baby, True Thompson, she didn’t let any of it affect the special moment.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s on and off relationship has continued ever since. But one thing that kept the two bonded was their daughter, True. Even after all the mess, the duo has been co-parenting the kid and have been cordial with each other. The latest example of it is Khloe’s 36th birthday bash.

The entire family including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner shared pictures from the birthday bash. However, something that grabbed eyeballs was the huge rock on Khloe’s finger. With Tristan Thompson marking his presence at the bash, and the massive diamond on the reality star’s fingers, fans have been wondering if they are engaged.

As soon as Khloe Kardashian shared the pictures on her Instagram, comments were stormed with speculations.

“We gonna pretend we don’t see that ring on her finger orrrrrr,” a fan wrote.

Another wrote, “Does that 💍 come with 👓? blinded by the light”

In fact, in one of the posts shared by Khloe on her birthday, Tristan Thompson even went onto comment. He shared the heart and fire emojis further fuelling the rumours.

Check out Khloe Kardashian’s pictures and the big rock below:

