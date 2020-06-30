Deadpool Actress Gina Carano Shares N*de Pic; Schooled By Martial Artist Renzo Gracie But Internet Loved It!

Deadpool actress Gina Carano is trending crazy on the internet. The actress played the villain Angel Dust in this Ryan Reynolds starrer. No, she isn’t trending for her new movie or role but her n*de picture. Recently, the Haywire actor shared a n*ked pic of herself and netizens went berserk.

For some reason, Instagram took down Gina Carano’s picture later. But people already shared screenshots of it on Twitter. They even reacted to Martial Artist Renzo Gracie’s comment on that pic where he was schooling the Deadpool actress for sharing a n*de pic. Renzo had commented, “Put some clothes on… you don’t need it.. you are among the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen.. That makes you unique.. there’s no need for s*z pics… you are the most beautiful woman.. That walked around simples as that”.

While Renzo has issues seeing Gina’s bold pics, the internet is drooling over her. A twitter user posted, “Ummmmm😍 Thank You Gina Carano🙏🥰”. Another tweeted, “Gina Carano is reminding you casuals why she is the greatest. God damn.”

Also, Deadpool actress Gina Carano isn’t pleased that Instagram has taken down her pic. She tweeted, “So that’s what it’s like to be censored for no reason. Pic was taken down by Instagram. There’s much more important news today but that was some classic bullshit. The whole post was about freedom of expression. Violating zero rules. Ironic. Feels like I graduated. 👍 Thanks Karen”.

Check out all the tweets and reactions below:

Renzo Gracie doesn't like when Gina Carano posts some sexy photos. And this is silly, because every photo of Gina Carano is a sexy photo imo. pic.twitter.com/GKDczD1JbA — Mike Skytte (@MikeLovesTacosX) June 28, 2020

So that’s what it’s like to be censored for no reason. Pic was taken down by Instagram. There’s much more important news today but that was some classic bullshit. The whole post was about freedom of expression. Violating zero rules. Ironic. Feels like I graduated. 👍 Thanks Karen pic.twitter.com/hJDn4Vph49 — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) June 29, 2020

When I saw that Gina Carano post 😍😂😂 #MMATwitter pic.twitter.com/PoaPVuNarT — EricSama MMA ➐ (@EricSama_MMA) June 29, 2020

*Gina Carano blesses the timeline with a gorgeous nude* Renzo Gracie: pic.twitter.com/1481YEI7Gk — Florida Man MMA 🚬 (@FloridaManMMA) June 29, 2020

ATTENTION Go look at Gina Carano Instagram. THANK ME LATER. — Elliot (@EllzzgMMA) June 28, 2020

That’s photo was well done and you are simply gorgeous. — Amy Polk (@avpolk0521) June 29, 2020

Well, fans are in full support of Gina Carano here!

