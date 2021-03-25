Jane Lynch, Demi Lovato, Matthew Morrison, Heather Morris, and Amber Riley will be among the Glee castmembers reuniting at the GLAAD Media Awards to honour the memory of late co-star Naya Rivera.

Fellow castmates Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Jacob Artist, Vanessa Lengies, Alex Newell, Harry Shum Jr., and Becca Tobin will also make an appearance at the virtual ceremony on 8 April (21).

The special tribute will feature an introduction from pop star Demi Lovato, before the Glee group salutes LGBTQ teens and the legacy of Naya Rivera played onscreen character, cheerleader Santana Lopez, who ‘came out’ as a lesbian on the show 10 years ago.

Santana Lopez (Naya Rivera) embarked on a relationship with best friend Brittany Pierce, played by Heather Morris, while Demi Lovato, who identifies as queer, also made a guest appearance as one of her girlfriends on the musical comedy-drama series.

Naya Rivera drowned after a boating excursion with her now-five-year-old son Josey in California’s Lake Piru in July (20), aged 33.

The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, hosted by Niecy Nash, will stream from 8pm ET on GLAAD’s YouTube page.

