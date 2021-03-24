DEMI LOVATO DUETS WITH SAWEETIE AND NOAH CYRUS ON NEW ALBUM

Demi Lovato’s upcoming album features collaborations with Saweetie and Noah Cyrus. The 28-year-old singer recently told The New York Times that Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over features a tune with Ariana Grande. And now, Demi has told the PAPER magazine that the record also includes duets with Saweetie – on My GFs are My BFs – and Noah.

Ariana provided backing vocals on Met Him Last Night, while Demi’s previously released Sam Fischer duet, What Other People Say, will also be on the LP.

Over the past couple of days, Demi has been sharing brief preview clips of the instrumentals to the songs on her social media pages.

It’s already known that there is a track called Melon Cake, which is about taking back control and is named after the watermelon and fat-free cream she would be given instead of a birthday cake.

And California Sober, which is described as “strummy mid-tempo”, reflects where she is in her sobriety.

She admitted in a recent interview: “I haven’t been by-the-book sober since the summer of 2019. I realised if I don’t allow myself some wiggle room, I go to the hard (expletive). And that will be the death of me.”

The follow-up to 2017’s ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ – which is released on 2 April (21) – is set to act as a companion to her upcoming Michael D. Ratner-helmed documentary series, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which explores aspects that led to the singer’s nearly fatal overdose in 2018, and her “awakenings in the aftermath”. (SVB/BAN/DMC)

