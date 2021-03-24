Daddy Yankee has been named Songwriter of the Year at the 2021 ASCAP Latin Music Awards.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers unveiled the first winners on Tuesday (23Mar21), and the reggaeton superstar picked up the top prize for the third time, taking his overall ASCAP Latin Music Awards haul to 42.

He also claimed the award in 2019 and 2017.

Meanwhile, Karol G and Nicki Minaj’s Tusa collaboration received the ASCAP Song of the Year award. (KL/WNWCBB/LOT)

