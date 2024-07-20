In 2023, Ariana Grande sparked a scandal due to her affair with Ethan Slater, while the latter was still in a marriage. The controversy tarnished the image of both the actors, with Grande being labeled as a homewrecker.

However, surprisingly, this was not the first time when the singer got this abominable tag. Eight years before the scandal, Grande had already been accused of breaking another relationship. At the time, late Glee star Naya Rivera divulged details of the Bang Bang singer’s affair with her fiancé, Big Sean.

When Naya Rivera Exposed Ariana Grande’s Affair with Big Sean

Rapper Big Sean was in a relationship with Naya Rivera in 2013. The couple got engaged in the same year but eventually broke up in April 2014. Following the split, the rapper moved on with Ariana Grande, dating the singer from October 2014 to April 2015.

However, Rivera later revealed that there was an overlap between her relationship with Sean and his affair with Grande. In her 2016 memoir, Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up, Rivera stated that she found Grande at Sean’s home even before the rapper had called off their wedding.

“On the one day that he was back in LA, he said he didn’t want to see me. But since she had a key, she let herself into his house. I walk in, go downstairs, and guess what little girl is sitting cross-legged on the couch listening to music? … It rhymes with ‘Smariana Schmande,’” Rivera wrote in the memoir.

Neither Grande nor Sean commented on the allegations at the time. Following his break-up with Grande, Sean began dating singer Jhené Aiko and has been going strong with her ever since. On the other hand, Rivera got married to actor Ryan Dorsey in 2014 but divorced him four years later. Unfortunately, the actress died of accidental drowning when she went boating in a lake in 2020.

Meanwhile, Grande tied the knot with real estate agent Dalton Gomez in 2021 but split from him in February 2023. Reports of her affair with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater emerged in July 2023, while the latter was still married to Lilly Jay, who called out Grande for breaking up her family. Slater later filed for divorce from Jay, with whom he shares a son, and officially got into a relationship with Grande.

