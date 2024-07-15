When Ariana Grande Was Accused Of Plagiarizing & “White Washing” Princess Nokia's Song

Nickelodeon star Ariana Grande has been embroiled in multiple controversies during her rise to fame. While multiple celebrities have been canceled in the court of public opinion for lesser transgressions, it appears the singer, with a suspected nine lives, has managed to skirt past her controversies and even capitalize on them.

From the 2016 donut-licking “I Hate America” scandal to being accused of cultural appropriation, Ariana Grande has accumulated a string of controversies in her very short lifetime. Even a plagiarising scandal did not bring down the 30-year-old musician. To the contrary, her popularity has only skyrocketed, making us believe she has made a career out of banking on her controversies.

In 2019, Princess Nokia accused Ariana Grande of plagiarising one of her songs. The rapper also accused Grande of “whitewashing” the song. In a tweet, Nokia called out the pop star’s new single “7 Rings,” saying it sounded a lot like her own song “Mine” from her mixtape 1992.

In the tweet, Nokia posted a video of herself listening to “7 Rings” and then her own song, “Mine,” and wrote, “Does that sound familiar to you? ’Cause that sounds really familiar to me.”

Nokia then took a not-so-subtle Jab at Ariana Grande’s penchant for cultural appropriation, writing, “Ain’t that the lil song I made about brown women and their hair? Hmmm… sounds about white.”

Princess Nokia then retweeted a tweet that said, “[Ariana Grande]’s new album literally plagiarises flows, words, and bars from Nokia.”

Ariana Grande’s career has been dogged with accusations of cultural appropriation. Grande — who is of European-American heritage —has been accused of appropriating black and Asian culture for her own gain, primarily through her appearance.

In 2016, social media users slammed Grande after she made an appearance with darkly tanned skin.

