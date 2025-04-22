Directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan in a double role as twin brothers Smoke and Stack, the film is a genre mashup that somehow makes 1930s Mississippi, organized crime, juke joints, and vampires feel like they were meant to be together all along. With its haunting atmosphere, killer soundtrack, and a storyline that blends Southern Gothic with supernatural chaos, Sinners is already racking up critical praise and sky-high Rotten Tomatoes scores.

Naturally, fans are thirsty for more, pun absolutely intended. So what’s next? A sequel? A prequel? A vampire-infested Chicago spinoff? Michael B. Jordan recently dropped a few cryptic crumbs about the future of the Sinners universe, and let’s just say… there’s more blood to spill. Whether we head backward in time or forward into the unknown, it sounds like this gothic horror saga might only be getting started.

Michale B. Jordan On Sinners Prequel or Sequel

With Sinners already earning rave reviews and stirring up award-season chatter, fans are dying to know, what’s next for Smoke and Stack? In a chat with GamesRadar+, Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler teased the possibility of expanding the eerie universe, and while nothing’s set in stone, the door is far from closed. Whether it’s a prequel drenched in the crime-ridden streets of Chicago or a sequel that follows Stack’s chilling new life as a vampire, Jordan seems game for more.

“I mean, you know, I’m always… I’d be up for it,” Jordan said, flashing his trademark grin. “Not saying he wouldn’t, but he calls the shots!” he joked, nodding toward Coogler.

Coogler, clearly used to being the center of fan pressure, threw the spotlight right back at his longtime collaborator (and real-life producing boss): “I call the shots? Zinzi?!” he laughed, referencing his wife and producing partner, Zinzi Coogler.

In classic Coogler style, he added a poetic spin:“For me, my favorite movies are ones where it feels like a world was happening before, and a world is gonna happen after.” Jordan echoed the sentiment: “Yeah, that you care about the characters, and that you wanna see what happened to ‘em? What happened before?”

Translation: they’re both down if the stars, and Zinzi, align. So whether we’re heading back to Chicago’s criminal underbelly or following Stack’s eternal nightlife as a vampire, the potential is there, and the fandom is ready.

Sinners’ Rare Win Against All Horror Movies

Sinners didn’t just slay vampires, it slayed the entire horror genre’s box office record books. Directed by Ryan Coogler and led by a smoldering Michael B. Jordan, this 1932-set vampire conspiracy thriller dropped into theaters with the quiet confidence of a classic and the bite of something brand new. But here’s the real plot twist: Sinners just became the first horror movie ever to earn an A CinemaScore. Not Get Out, not A Quiet Place, not even The Conjuring pulled that off. That’s like bringing garlic bread to a vampire fight and still winning.

The last time a horror movie came close was with an A-, and that already felt like winning the Oscars of public opinion. But Sinners? It kicked down the door, staked expectations in the heart, and walked out with a grin. That A grade means audiences didn’t just like it, they’re ready to recommend it like it’s the gospel of vampire cinema.

In an era where horror often gets typecast as jump scares and screaming teens, Sinners proved that brains, style, and bloody good storytelling still matter. Turns out, this original R-rated drama might just be immortal, in both lore and box office glory.

