If survival thrillers are your thing, catch Twisters in theaters or Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life on Netflix. In the mood for a murder mystery? Don’t miss Lady in the Lake on Apple TV Plus. For some interstellar action, check out I.S.S. on Jio Cinema. If comedy is what you’re after, Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper on Netflix and Bad Newz in theaters are perfect picks. For those craving intense action and drama, Bahishkarana on Zee5 delivers. Let’s dive into our guide!

Available On OTT This Week

Netflix

Aadujeevitham (Malayalam)

Trailer:

Aadujeevitham, based on Benyamin’s novel, is a survival drama starring Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb Muhammad, who is stranded in the deserts of Saudi Arabia. The film highlights Najeeb’s struggle for survival, showing his transformation from a healthy man to a frail figure facing extreme challenges. Prithviraj delivers a powerful performance, showcasing significant physical and emotional changes. This one is highly recommended if you’re in the mood for a survival thriller.

Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper (Hindi)

Trailer:

The series follows a middle-class chartered accountant in Noida who opposes bribery and lives on a tight budget. When the RBI freezes his bank, leaving him cashless, he reluctantly becomes a gigolo to support his family. Surprisingly, he starts enjoying his new profession. With its mature themes, lengthy runtime, and unique plotline, it’s perfect for those seeking a comedy with a twist.

Sweet Home Season 3 (Korean)

Trailer:

This installment aims to complete the saga. Season 3 delves into the mysteries surrounding the creatures, the origins of the apocalypse, and the fate of the remaining survivors.

Apple TV Plus

Lady in the Lake (English)

Trailer:

Lady in the Lake is a female lead murder mystery set in 1960s Baltimore, featuring complex characters and political commentary. Natalie Portman stars as Maddie Schwartz, a housewife turned aspiring investigative journalist, while Moses Ingram plays Cleo Johnson, a struggling Black working mother and political idealist. This adaptation of Laura Lippman’s 2019 bestseller is created by Alma Har’el.

Prime video

Music Shop Murthy (Telugu)

Trailer:

Music Shop Murthy is over 2 hours long, follows Murthy, a music enthusiast in his 50s who owns a struggling music shop. Pressured by his family to close the business, Murthy meets a young girl named Anjana. Inspired by her, he decides to pursue his dream of becoming a DJ and moves to Hyderabad to make it happen.

Jio cinema premium

Harom Hara (Dubbed Hindi)

Trailer:

Harom Hara is a Telugu movie available on Aha in Telugu, while only the Hindi version is available on Jio cinema. Sudheer Babu and Sunil star as illegal gun manufacturers and traders. The film kicks off with an intense standoff, featuring Akshara Gowda as a determined police officer investigating their illegal business. The story of Sudheer Babu unfolds as it’s narrated to her, detailing his transformation from a college lab assistant to a feared and admired figure in the illegal gun trade.

I.S.S (English)

Trailer:

I.S.S. is a survival thriller showcasing the stellar performance of Ariana DeBose. Set aboard the International Space Station (ISS), where politics is strictly forbidden, the narrative takes a dramatic turn when the third world war breaks out. Amidst the chaos, both American and Russian astronauts receive orders to seize control of the station, igniting a series of intense confrontations and escalating violence.

ZEE5

Bahishkarana (Telugu)

Trailer:

Bahishkarana is a series for mature audiences, set in a small town in the 1980s. The story delves into casteism and the suppression of the lower class in a backward village, centering on a prostitute who defies all odds. Another key character is a man who uses his power to oppress others. The series has a dark tone, reflected in its visuals.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Nagendran’s Honeymoons (Malayalam)

Trailer:

Nagendran’s Honeymoons is a hilarious comedy series that follows the escapades of a man determined to go abroad. To fund his dream visa, he concocts a scheme to deceive women into marrying him. Marrying five women from different religions and villages, he collects their dowries. But as his web of lies grows, his plans begin to unravel, leading to a series of comical misadventures.

Lionsgate Play

Arcadian (English)

Trailer:

Nicolas Cage stars as a stern, survivalist single dad raising his two teenagers in a remote rural area, 15 years after an unexplained apocalyptic alien invasion. The rules are simple: whatever the threat is, it comes at night, pounding relentlessly. This forces the family to barricade themselves in their shelter every evening, while they are free to roam and scavenge during the day. However, one day, this precarious routine is disrupted, leading to unforeseen challenges.

In Theaters This Week

Twisters (English)

Trailer:

Following up on the 1996 mega-blockbuster Twister, Twisters is a standalone sequel that takes place nearly thirty years later. This survival thriller dives into the world of extreme weather, focusing on tornadoes, and introduces a groundbreaking new tracking system and a team of dedicated trackers.

Bad Newz (Hindi)

Trailer:

The plot shares a resemblance with Hollywood’s Bridget Jones’s Baby. Bad Newz created a massive buzz before its release, with its music striking a powerful chord. The story follows Akhil Chadha, a quintessential Punjabi, who marries Saloni, an ambitious chef. Their differing values cause them to part ways. Enter Gurbir, and Saloni finds herself pregnant. The central question then becomes: who is the father?

Darling 2024 (Telugu)

Trailer:

Darling is a comedy that follows the misadventures of Raghav, who dreams of a honeymoon in Paris. However, his bride runs away on their wedding day. Despondent, Raghav attempts suicide but is saved by Anandhi, whom he eventually marries. But life takes another turn as Anandhi comes with her own set of challenges.

Maya Puthagam (Tamil)

Trailer:

Guru, an aspiring assistant director, finds his dreams intertwined with an ancient book and the spectral presence of a dragon. Guided by Swamiji, the manuscript’s custodian, Guru embarks to capture its enigmatic tale within the eerie confines of Gandhara Hill, Selvapuri Palace.

