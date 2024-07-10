Nicolas Cage has recently opened up about his relationship with his three children whom he shares with three different women. During a conversation with The New Yorker, the 60-year-old discussed daughter August Francesca, and sons, Kal-El, and Weston. He referred to all three as “different experiences” and “each one has a different mother.”

The Academy Award winner said, “It’s not what I had originally thought would happen when I fell in love or got married — that I would have three different children with three different moms — but nonetheless that’s what’s happened. So every child is different. There’s a different kind of level of attention.”

Cage shares Weston with ex-Christina Fulton, Kal-El with his third wife, Alice Kim, and August with his fifth wife, Riko Shibata.

Talking about his 22-month-old daughter, Cage admitted that he worries about his “very adorable” daughter, adding, “So this is all different levels of worry and protection and taking it into overdrive.” Furthermore, the actor opened up about being a father.

He shared, “Being a dad — to me, it’s not an art form, it’s . . . How do I put this? It’s like breathing. Everything is about her. You know, I can make a movie or not make a movie. I can’t stop being a dad. With her, it’s life. It’s my survival.”

Meanwhile, Cage called Weston a “total artist” in a 2015 interview with People whom he welcomed in 1990. He said, “He can do things I dream about doing … compose music, sing, act, sculpt, and cook and now he is a loving father. To see my son with my grandson is as close to a sense of blissful completion I ever had.” Weston welcomed son Lucian with his ex-wife Danielle Cage in 2014 and again in 2016, another son, named Sorin. Weston also has twin girls with Hila Cage Coppola.

Cage was also married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, then in 2002 he married the late Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, and filed for divorce three months later.

Cage currently stars in the upcoming Longlegs which releases on July 12.

