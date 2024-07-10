Cara Delevingne has opened up about her past struggles with substance abuse and how she finally has it under control. During an interview with The Sunday Times, the model discussed her sobriety journey and admitted to the reporter that “she got drunk that day,” revealing, “I was eight, what a crazy age to get drunk.”

The 31-year-old also talked about the devastating fire that engulfed her Los Angeles home in March, causing the unique house’s roof to collapse. She shared, “It sucks but everyone was safe and, like anything, if I’d not been sober I would still be reeling over that.” Among the survivors were her cats who were rescued by the firefighters.

She continued, “It would still affect me really deeply. Of course, it affected me, it’s super sad. It never won’t be. But I don’t use it as a tool to keep myself sad.”

During the interview, the model also spoke about how she constantly felt like going out admitting that she used to think “drugs and alcohol helped me cope.” She said, “But they didn’t, they kept me sad and super depressed. I feel like I’ve got my power back and I’m not being controlled by other things.” However, Delevingne has made her peace with friends who are drinking while at parties, festivals, or other places.

Reflecting on her current sobriety, The Carnival Row star admitted she went to Glastonbury sober, “It smelt bad, my feet hurt and I didn’t stay up so late, but it was just as much fun. I never want my life to change in that way.” She also revealed that the paparazzi photos of her from the 2022 Burning Man festival gave her a wake-up call and encouraged her to get sober. On that, she said about her role in Cabaret in London’s West End, “Listen, I signed up for this, this is my job, it’s what I do. But without that would I be sober now? I would have never been Sally Bowles in the West End, I’m super proud of that.”

Delevingne has been frequently vocal about her sobriety journey as she once told Vogue in 2023 about the 12-step program. She said, “This process obviously has its ups and downs, but I’ve started realizing so much. People want my story to be this after-school special where I just say, ‘Oh look, I was an addict, and now I’m sober and that’s it.’ And it’s not as simple as that. It doesn’t happen overnight. Of course I want things to be instant — I think this generation especially, we want things to happen quickly — but I’ve had to dig deeper.”

Must Read: When Cillian Murphy’s Batman Audition Tape Went Viral Online But Lost The Role After Superhero’s Batsuit “Was Far Too Roomy” For Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News