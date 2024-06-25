When Cara Delevingne Slammed Hailey & Justin Bieber Over Taylor Swift Diss: "You Must Be Bored"

In 2019, two music titans, Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber, feuded in public. As the Grammy-winning artists continued to argue back and forth, Taylor’s friend and British model Cara Delevingne entered the chat and slammed Hailey and Justin Bieber for dissing her pop star friend.

Scooter Braun, Justin Bieber’s former manager, was at the heart of the feud. In June 2019, Taylor Swift discovered Braun had bought the rights to her first six albums from American record executive Scott Borchetta and Big Machine Records. Swift wasn’t too fond of Braun since he represented Kanye West during her public fallout with Kim Kardashian and West back in 2016.

Shortly after, Swift rallied her troops by taking to social media and calling out Braun for the perceived subterfuge. At the time, the Fearless singer wrote, “All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.”

Justin Bieber then umped into the chat and mocked Swift by posting a photo FaceTiming Scooter Braun, Kanye West, and one other man. He captioned the post, writing, “Taylor Swift, what up”?

As Swift continued to highlight the injustice of Braun owning her life’s work, Bieber chimed in and defended his manager and friend. Bier apologized for the previous post and added, “At the time, I thought it was funny, but looking back, it was distasteful and insensitive.”

Justin Bieber continued to slam Swift, saying, “What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? Seems to me like it was to get sympathy. You also knew that in posting that, your fans would go and bully Scooter.”

Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, commented on the post, writing, “Gentleman.” Taylor Swift’s friend Cara Delvine disappeared with Hailey’s assessment.

Cara Delevingne came to Taylor’s defense and skewered Hailey and Justin Bieber for their online antics. In Bieber’s comment section, Delevingne wrote, “Gentleman? [Baldwin] [Bieber], you must be bored.”

Delevingne called out Justin Bieber, adding, “I wish you spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions. As a married man, you should be lifting women up instead of tearing them down because you are threatened.”

Delevingne accused Bieber of deliberately trying to besmirch Taylor’s character and asked him to stay out of the situation. She concluded her defense, saying, “Take a step back and try to learn from this. We should all be on the same team. End of story.”

Per multiple reports, Justin Bieber deleted Delevingne’s comment after receiving criticism from Swifties.

