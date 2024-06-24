“The Bad Orphan” will premiere on Lifetime this Saturday, June 22 at 8 p.m. ET. It is a psychological drama that follows Jessica and Karl. It’s played by Betsy Brandt and Mark Taylor, as they adopt Gabby, an 8-year-old orphan played by Chloe Coco Chapman.

Jessica and Karl, who are eager to expand their family, quickly discover that Gabby’s behavior is more challenging than expected, raising suspicions about her past. Gabby’s actions become increasingly alarming, disrupting the family’s harmony and making Jessica concerned for their safety.

The premiere airs on Lifetime, and you can watch it live on TV streaming services like DIRECTV Stream, Sling (which is half off), Philo (free trial), and others. Enjoy this compelling story of a family navigating the difficulties of adoption and discovering Gabby’s true identity while dealing with unforeseen obstacles.

How to Watch “The Bad Orphan” Without Cable?

Without a cable subscription, viewers can easily watch “The Bad Orphan” on live streaming services like Philo and DirecTV, providing a convenient way to watch the film as it debuts on Lifetime. In addition, following its original broadcast, the film will be accessible for streaming on Prime Video for those who were unable to see it live.

Philo provides a free trial for new subscribers, allowing them to try it for a week at no cost. After the trial, it costs $28 per month to keep access to more than 80 channels, including Lifetime, WEtv, ID, TV One, IFC, LMN, MTV, Nickelodeon, TLC, HGTV, Hallmark Channel, Discovery Channel, and AMC+. Philo allows you to watch not only “The Bad Orphan” but also a variety of other shows and movies. It’s an excellent way to stay entertained without a cable subscription.

Lifetime is available for live streaming on Philo and DirecTV, and after its premiere, Prime Video will stream the film. These choices make it simple for viewers to tune in and enjoy “The Bad Orphan” and other content whenever it’s convenient for them.

Must Read: Inside Out 2 (North America): Surpasses Barbie To Clock $100 Million In Second Weekend; Crosses The $350 Million Mark!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News