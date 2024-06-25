The Boys actor Laz Alonso may not be playing Mother’s Milk (MM) in season 4 of The Boys, but he still portrays the operations coordinator turned leader of the group. In the original comics on which The Boys is based, MM is known for his large stature and distinctive beard, traits that Alonso has embodied over the past three seasons.

As the first four episodes of season 4 were released this month, fans noticed significant changes in MM’s appearance. Alonso attributes this to a little weight loss and a deep respect for the series’ source material.

In the first episode of Season 4, the show explains that MM’s new identity is due to the stress and pressure of his new role as leader of The Boys and his work with the CIA. Frenchie, aka Tomer Capone, tells MM, “[Kimiko] says you work too hard, you need to eat more.” While in real life, Alonso discussed his weight loss in an Instagram comment back in September 2023, adding he “had to trim it down fam, got carried away; too much pizza 🍕 😂.”

Now recently, Alonso explained the absence of MM’s beard this season. He took to his Instagram and shared the comic book images and an old bearded photo of himself, noting, “To the beard lovers, MM didn’t always have a beard, as you see here in the source material. He was a Marine, clean shaven.”

He continued, “Now that he reports to the head of the CIA and the White House as leader of The Boys, he’s dressing the part. Hence, he is wearing a suit for the first time in 4 seasons. Season 3 episode 1 I brought back the mini fro he has in the comics as well (slide 2). Every season I add an homage to the source material and weave it into the story. As an actor, it is our job as storytellers to use everything we have to tell a story. Including facial hair.”

The Boys season 4 is streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes released every Thursday until July 18.

