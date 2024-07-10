While known to drum up fashionable drama for decades, The Bold and the Beautiful have somehow managed to keep a lid on off-screen drama. In 2014, Hunter Tylo, aka Taylor Hayes, opened up about the drama off-screen, including her torrid real-life affair with on-screen lover Ronn Moss, aka Ridge Forrester.

The Bold and the Beautiful captivated fans for years with one of the most compelling love triangles in Soap history. For years, Hunter Tylo, aka Taylor Hayes, rivaled Borroke Logan for Ridge Forrester’s affections. Ridge, who was always in love with Brooke Logan, tried to get over her after she married his father, Eric and redirected his seemingly insatiable libido toward Taylor Hayes.

The couple ended up getting married before Taylor perished in a plane crash. She returned from the dead just as Ridge rekindled his romance with Brooke and remarried her flighty spouse. Despite Ronn Moss, aka Ridge, ping-ponging between Taylor and Brooke, fans cannot deny their raging passion on screen.

For years, fans have wondered if any of the actors carried on the passionate affair when the cameras stopped rolling. In 2014, Hunter Tylo revealed she had a brief affair with Ronn Moss in 2005. The affair reportedly took place after Tylo and Moss divorced their respective spouses.

Hunter Tylo alleged she and Ronn Moss always had a deep connection, and they were both scared to explore off-screen since they were both married at the time. However, after the stars divorced their respective spouses, they engaged in an affair in 2005.

Tylo told New Idea, “Working with Ronn Moss [who played Ridge] was both good and bad. When I was first on the show [in 1990], I was married to [actor] Michael Tylo. He was very threatened by Ronn and the chemistry we had on screen – we definitely connected with an intense passion. So I did everything in my power to push Ronn away.”

Tylo said they took their relationship to the next level when she returned to the show in 2005 after three years of absence and after her marriage had fallen apart.

Tylo said, “We were both single, and I guess we finally felt free to show our feelings for each other without the fear of upsetting our spouses.”

Hunter Tylo also told a French publication, “We were now free, and we flirted quite a bit. Our kisses were now real kisses.”

Tylo said they didn’t pursue a serious relationship as they both knew they couldn’t sustain it in a showbiz environment.

Must Read: When Megan Fox Confessed, “My Wardrobe On Transformers Always Smells Like Farts”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News