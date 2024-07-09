For decades, CinemaScore, a research group that polls and aggregates audience responses, has determined a film’s box office success. These scores can be generally relied upon, as on the opening night of films, the audience casts their ballots in theatres after grading the new movie they’ve watched on an A to F ale. Viewers would hardly buy a ticket for a film that has been slammed collectively by the audience, thus influencing box office numbers.

So, the CinemaScore is a determining factor in a film’s box office success, as viewers will hardly buy tickets for movies that have received negative audience reception. However, it should be noted that a few great films (cinematic masterpieces from renowned directors) are sometimes received poorly by audiences despite their critical success.

For instance, the 2002 Science fiction film Solaris, starring George Clooney and produced by James Cameron, was hailed as “the most ambiguous and cerebrally sophisticated Hollywood movie in nearly three decades.” However, the film flunked with audiences and received an F grade. The film, with a production budget of $47 million, also only grossed $14 million. Here are five great movies with the lowest CinemaScore grades.

1. Killing Them Softly, 2012 (CinemaScore Grade: F)

The 2012 Brad Pitt film, which depicted capitalism in a bleak manner, was loved by critics who praised the actor’s performance. Despite landing a 74% critic score, the film received an F CinemaScore grade.

2. Solaris, 2001 (CinemaScore Grade: F)

This adaptation of Stanislaw Lem’s classic sci-fi novel, directed by Steven Soderbergh, won over critics like Roger Ebert but alienated the audience.

3. Mother, 2017 (CinemaScore Grade: F)

Acclaimed director Darren Aronofsky’s horror film, which starred Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, tanked with the audience. However, the film gained 68% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

4. Eyes Wide Shut, 1999 (CinemaScore Grade: D-)

The Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman film flopped with the audience during opening night, who gave it a D- despite a 75% critical score.

5. American Psycho (CinemaScore: D)

Despite being applauded by critics, the dark comedy starring Christian Bale as wealthy Wall Street executive Patrick Bateman earned a D from the audience during opening night. However, over the years, the film has endeared itself to the audience and now sits at 85% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Must Read: Every Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Movie Ranked As Duo Team Up To Star & Produce New Netflix Thriller RIP

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News