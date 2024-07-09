Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are not just childhood friends but two of Hollywood’s long-time collaborators who’ve made award-winning films together over the years. The pals, who grew up together in Boston and became friends when Matt Damon was 10 and Ben Affleck was 8, bonded over their mutual passions for baseball and acting.

The Boston natives and best friends have made ten films together, and one of those movies won them their first Oscar. Now, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are all set to star and produce the upcoming Netflix thriller RIP.

The long-time friends and collaborators will reportedly watch the new film through their company, Artists Equity, which was launched in 2022 to provide more equitable profits for their cast and crew. The production company also released its debut movie, Air, in 2023, starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

After several minor appearances in films during their youth, the duo were cast in the 1992 film School Ties, which saw the two in their first prominent roles. However, Good Will Hunting is their most notable collaboration, where they co-wrote and co-starred, winning their first Oscar in their late 20s.

After starring in the classic film, the pair had several minor appearances together over the years until they began collaborating on major projects together in 2020. As the duo team up for a new film, we have ranked every one of their movies from worst to best based on box office performance.

10. Glory Daze, 1996 ($12,000)

The 1990s slacker movie Glory Daze saw Ben Affleck in the second starring role after the 1992 film School Ties. Meanwhile, the film featured Matt Damon in a minor role. This is probably the worst-grossing Ben Affleck movie, which made $5000 at the box office, which, when adjusted for inflation in 2024, amounts to $12,000.

9. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, 2019 ($4.7 Million)

In 2001, both Damon and Affleck made cameo appearances in Kevin Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and reprised their roles for the 2019 reboot. However, the 2019 film tanked at the box office, making just $4.7 million worldwide and $2 Million in DVD sales (Per The Numbers)

8. Chasing Amy, 1997 ($15.1 Million)

The 1997 film Chasing Amy featured Ben Affleck in a leading role with a minor cameo from Matt Damon. The Indie romance made $15.1 million worldwide, which, when adjusted for inflation in 2024, amounts to $24 Million.

7. The Last Duel, 2021 ($30 Million)

Ridley Scott’s Medieval war film witnessed Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s first prominent collaboration in over twenty years. The pair also co-wrote the film, their first filmed script since winning the Oscar together for Good Will Hunting. While the film, loosely based on a true story about two rival knights released during the pandemic era, received rave reviews, it did not make an impact at the box office. The film grossed $30 million worldwide and made $1 million in DVD sales.

6. School Ties, 1992 ($14.7 Million)

1992’s School Ties saw Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in their first prominent roles. The Prep School drama, which explored anti-semitism in 1950s America, warned $14.7 million at the box office. When adjusted for inflation, the film amounts to $38.2 Million in 2024.

5. Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, 2001 ($33.7 Million)

The 2001 film, in which both Affleck and Damon made cameo appearances, grossed $33.7 million, which, when adjusted for inflation, amounts to $57.2 million in 2024.

4. Dogma, 1999 ($43.9 Million)

Dogma saw Damon and Affleck collaborate again after the success of Good Will Hunting. In the Kevin Smith film, both actors took on much larger roles. This was the last time they starred in a film together in leading roles for decades before appearing in 2021’s The Last Duel. The film earned $43,9 million worldwide, which, when adjusted for inflation, amounts to $64.8 million in 2024.

3. AIR, 2023 ($89.1 Million)

The biographical drama delves into the true story of how Nike persuaded Michael Jordan to sign with their company. It was the first film Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company produced. Damon and Affleck also starred in the film, which earned $89.1 million worldwide.

2. Field of Dreams, 1989, ($64.4 Million)

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck first appeared as extras in “Field of Dreams” in 1989 before the duo was cast in prominent roles in the 1992 film School Ties. Kevin Costner’s Baseball Classic was a blockbuster hit, earning $64.4 million worldwide, which, when adjusted for inflation, amounts to $174 million in 2024.

1. Good Will Hunting, 1997 ($225.9 Million)

Good Will Hunting is Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s most notable collaboration. They co-starred and co-wrote the film, which earned $225.9 million worldwide.

