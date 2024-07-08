Lady In The Lake: All You Need To Know About Natalie Portman's Debut Television Series As A Lead

Natalie Portman, who has been mesmerising us with her film performances for decades, will now spread her charm on television with her debut in Apple TV+’s Lady in the Lake. Set in the 1960s, the limited series is based on Laura Lippman’s 2019 novel of the same name.

The show tells the story of a housewife who aspires to be an investigative journalist and becomes obsessed with the mystery of the murder of a young girl and a bartender in Baltimore. Here is when you can watch Lady in the Lake on Apple TV+.

Lady in the Lake on Apple TV+: Premiere Date and Release Schedule

Lady in the Lake premieres on Apple TV+ on July 19th, 2024. The series comprises seven episodes, with the first two premiering together and the rest following a weekly schedule. The complete release schedule is as below:

Episode 1: July 19th, 2024

Episode 2: July 19th, 2024

Episode 3: July 26th, 2024

Episode 4: August 2nd, 2024

Episode 5: August 9th, 2024

Episode 6: August 16th, 2024

Episode 7: August 23rd, 2024

Lady in the Lake: Plot

The show revolves around Maddie Schwartz, a housewife with a dark past who is looking forward to her future in Baltimore as a reporter. However, she gets fascinated with a woman’s death, resulting in both their lives getting entangled. The official synopsis of the series reads, “When the disappearance of a young girl grips the city of Baltimore on Thanksgiving 1966, the lives of two women converge on a fatal collision course.”

“Maddie Schwartz is a Jewish housewife seeking to shed a secret past and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, and Cleo Johnson is a mother navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family. Their disparate lives seem parallel at first, but when Maddie becomes fixated on Cleo’s mystifying death, a chasm opens that puts everyone around them in danger,” it reads further.

Lady in the Lake: Cast

Natalie Portman stars in the role of Maddie Schwartz, with Obi-Wan Kenobi actress Moses Ingram playing Cleo Sherwood. The rest of the cast includes Brett Gelman, Josiah Cross, Y’lan Noel, Mikey Madison, Noah Jupe, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Byron Bowers, Selema Masekela, Derek A. Smith, Samir Royal, Dylan Arnold, and Matthew Bernard. The series is written and directed by Alma Har’el.

Lady in the Lake: Trailer

Apple TV+ launched the official trailer for the series in June this year, which shows bits of Portman and Ingram’s amazing performances. Watch it here:

