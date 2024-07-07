As Carmy, played by Jeremy Allen White, continues his journey as a chef, he comes across an eccentric mix of characters played by some big celebrities.

The Bear Season 3 is no different and features several popular names from the entertainment and culinary industry. Let’s take a look at all the celebs who have cameos in the new season of the comedy-drama.

Josh Hartnett: The Pearl Harbor star makes a guest appearance in season 3 as Frank, Tiffany’s fiancé.

John Cena: The wrestling superstar stars as Sammy, a member of the Fak family.

John Mulaney: The actor returns to the series in a flashback sequence as Stevie, Michelle’s boyfriend.

Jon Bernthal: Jon Bernthal once again appears as Carmy’s late brother Mikey in flashback scenes.

Gillian Jacobs: The Community actress returns as Richie’s ex-wife, Tiffany Jerimovich.

Joel McHale: Joel McHale appears as Cramy’s mean former boss, Chef David Fields, leading to a confrontation between the two.

Genie Kwon: Chef Genie Kwon, who served as a consultant on the show, appears as herself.

Malcolm Livingston II: The pastry chef plays himself in one of the episodes.

Anna Posey: Another pastry chef, Anna Posey, joins Malcolm and Genie as herself.

Rosio Sanchez: Hija de Sanchez chef, Rosio Sanchez, stars as herself.

Christina Tosi: The owner of Milk Bar, Chef Christina Tosi, appears as herself.

Jamie Lee Curtis: The True Lies star reprises her role as Donna Berzatto, the mother of the Berzatto siblings.

Sarah Ramos: The actress returns as Jessica, the head waiter at the Chicago restaurant, Ever.

Molly Gordon: Molly Gordon appears as Carmy’s love interest, Claire.

Will Poulter: The We’re the Millers actor reprises his role as the fan-favorite pastry chef, Luca.

Olivia Colman: The Oscar-winning actress returns as Terry, the executive chef of Ever.

Thomas Keller: The renowned chef plays a version of himself.

Adam Shapiro: Adam Shapiro plays his eponymous character, the chef de cuisine at Ever.

Grant Achaz: Chef Grant Achaz appears as himself in a scene with Will Poulter.

David Zayas: David Zayas plays David Marrero, the husband of Tina, who is played by his real-life wife, Liza Colón-Zayas.

Will Guidara: The restaurateur makes a brief appearance as himself.

Daniel Boulud: The chef and restaurateur stars as himself and mentors Carmy in one of the episodes.

Wylie Dufresne: Celebrity chef Wylie Dufresne makes an appearance in the season finale.

Kevin Boehm: The co-owner of Boka Restaurant Group stars as himself in the finale.

Dave Beran: The chef who trained Jeremy Allen White for his role, also has a cameo in the third season.

Brian Koppelman: The writer of films like Ocean’s Thirteen stars in The Bear Season 3 as Nicholas Marshall, aka The Computer, the financial advisor to Uncle Jimmy.

Paulie James: The Uncle Paulie’s Deli owner stars as Chuckie.

René Redzepi: Danish chef René Redzepi also briefly appears in the show as himself.

Bradley Cooper: Finally, Bradley Cooper makes a blink-and-miss cameo in the season finale as his image is seen in a montage.

All episodes of The Bear Season 3 are now streaming on FX on Hulu.

