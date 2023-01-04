Brad Pitt has crossed at least half a century of films in his career. He began his journey back in 1987 and was already a Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee by 1995 (for 12 Monkeys.) We know all about his successful projects like Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Fight Club, and Bullet Train amongst others. But do you know his first-ever commercial success? Yea, the headline gave you the answer – Ocean’s Eleven. But below is all about the box office numbers, budget, profits and more – a Box Office Rewind!

Ocean’s Eleven is a heist comedy directed by Steven Soderbergh. It initiated the beginning of the Ocean trilogy and the first instalment was a remake of the 1960 Rat Pack film of the same name. Big names like George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon among others were associated with the film, so one can only imagine the box office pull it must have attracted!

Ocean’s Eleven earned a massive $450.7 million at the worldwide box office. Released in 2001, Brad Pitt starrer became the fifth highest-grossing film of the year. As per Box Office Mojo, the film was made on a budget of $85 million, which means the profit made was over 5X.

At that time, the Warner Bros film was competing with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone at the box office and even surpassed What Women Want to have the highest opening weekend in December. Unfortunately, the throne was conquered by The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring shortly after.

Ocean’s Eleven went paved the way for 2 more films in the trilogy – Ocean’s Twelve (2004)and Ocean’s Thirteen (2007).

