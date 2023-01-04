Avatar 2 is going great guns at the worldwide box office. The film recorded one of the best New Year’s day hauls of all time by crossing Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, in the latest development, the magnum opus has surpassed the lifetime collections of Avengers: Age Of Ultron to emerge as the 13th highest-grosser of all time.

Released on 16th December 2022, Avatar: The Way Of Water is already a film with almost a $1.5 billion collection in the kitty. Unlike recent biggies, this one has the potential of staying in theatres for a long time and eventually ending up the journey on a high. On a daily basis, the Avatar sequel is showing a steady trend and growing over the weekend.

As per Box Office Mojo, Avatar 2 has earned a huge sum of $1.44 billion at the worldwide box office so far. With this, it has crossed the lifetime collections of Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.40 billion). As of now, the James Cameron directorial is the 13th highest-grosser of all time and will be soon crossing Frozen 2 ($1.45 billion), Top Gun: Maverick ($1.48 billion), Furious 7 ($1.515 billion) and The Avengers ($1.518 billion).

Meanwhile, Avatar 2 maker James Cameron recently confirmed that a number of sequels are planned for the coming years to make sure that the sci-fi franchise stays fresh in the memories of audiences.

“We know exactly what we’re doing. We know what these movies are gonna be. We just have to go through the process of getting them done. So ideally, two years from now, (Avatar 3) comes out, ideally maybe three years after that (Avatar 4) comes out, and then ideally maybe a couple of years after that (Avatar 5) comes out,” Cameron told TheWrap.

