Yet another day, yet another big haul for James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water. The film had a fantastic Tuesday at the box office with 5 crores* more coming in. At an all India level, the Hollywood biggie is continuing to bring in moolah and rest assured, at least for next two weeks as well the daily collections would stay over the 1 crore mark. In fact it won’t be surprising if at least till the weekend before Pathaan, the situation remains just the same, which means overall a very huge haul is round the corner.

So far, the film has collected 336.50 crores* and going by the trend so far, it is now 100% sure to go past Avengers: Endgame lifetime of 365.50 crores. That’s in fact no more a milestone that the film would be chasing. It is now just a formality that the film would be the highest scoring Hollywood film of all time in India. What it would be aiming for now is Dangal lifetime of 387.38 crores. That film is the highest grossing Bollywood film of all time and Avatar: The Way of Water has an outside chance of going last that number.

Now if that happens indeed then for the first time ever a Bollywood film would be displaced from the top 3 grossers of all time since Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and KGF Chapter 2 hold the top two spots with Dangal being the third in line. If Avatar: The Way of Water goes past that then Bollywood indeed would have a lot of thinking to do.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

