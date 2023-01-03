Avatar 2 Box Office: Here's The Daily Breakdown Of James Cameron's Biggie In India!

James Cameron has built a loyal following over the years in India. While Titanic has always been a television blockbuster, Avatar’s smashing business back in 2009 proved his box office weightage here. Now, with Avatar 2, the man is reinstating the fact that he’s a master of filmmaking and is bound to create history in the number game.

Released on 16th December, Avatar: The Way Of Water took a superb start at the Indian box office by scoring over 41 crores. It recorded the second-best start for a Hollywood release after Avengers: Endgame. It maintained a rock-steady momentum throughout and entered into the 300 crore club.

Avatar 2 made over 40 crores on each day during the opening weekend, bringing the total to 129 crores. In the opening week, it earned a huge total of 190 crores. Take a look a look at the daily breakdown to know more:

Day 1- 41 crores

Day 2- 42 crores

Day 3- 46 crores

First weekend- 129 crores

Day 4- 18 crores

Day 5- 16 crores

Day 6- 15 crores

Day 7- 12 crores

First week- 190 crores

Day 8- 13 crores

Day 9- 21 crores

Day 10- 25 crores

Day 11- 13 crores

Day 12- 10.50 crores

Day 13- 8.50 crores

Day 14- 8 crores

Second week- 99 crores

Day 15- 10 crores

Day 16- 12 crores

Day 17- 15 crores

Day 18 – 5.50 crores

Lifetime- 331.50 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

