First of all, a very happy new year to all our readers! As we step into 2023, we’re eagerly looking forward to all hyped biggies shattering the box office as in 2022, just a few Hindi films left their mark. Today, we’ll be taking a look back at the film which enjoyed huge profits and lifetime collections at ticket windows.

Before we get started, it’s important to note that the films with at least 100% profits are included in the list of the most profitable Hindi films of 2022. In the list of highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022, films with a minimum collection of 100 crores are considered. In both the profitable films, the Hindi dubbed versions of South films are also considered.

In profitable, Vivek Agnihotri‘s The Kashmir Files is ruling the charts like a boss with an unbelievable profit of over 1000%. In the list of highest grossers, it’s the monster of KGF Chapter 2 sitting at the number 1 position with a humongous score of 400 crore+ nett collections from the Hindi version.

Take a look at the most profitable Hindi films of 2022:

The Kashmir Files

Cost- 20 crores | Collection- 252.50 crores | ROI (return of investment)- 232.50 crores | ROI%- 1162%

Kantara (Hindi)

Cost- 7.50 crores | Collection- 81.10 crores | ROI (return of investment)- 73.60 crores | ROI%- 981.33%

Karthikeya 2 (Hindi)

Cost- 30 crores | Collection- 30 crores | ROI (return of investment)- 25.50 crores | ROI%- 566.66%

KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi)

Cost- 90 crores | Collection- 434.62 crores | ROI (return of investment)- 344.62 crores | ROI%- 382.91%

Drishyam 2

Cost- 80 crores | Collection- 232.70 crores | ROI (return of investment)- 152.70 crores | ROI%- 190.87%

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Cost- 65 crores | Collection- 185.57 crores | ROI (return of investment)- 120.57 crores | ROI%- 185.49%

RRR (Hindi)

Cost- 130 crores | Collection- 277 crores | ROI (return of investment)- 147 crores | ROI%- 113.04%

Take a look at the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022:

KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) – 434.62 crores

RRR (Hindi) – 277 crores

The Kashmir Files – 252.50 crores

Brahmastra (Hindi) – 244 crores

Drishyam 2 – 232.70 crores

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 185.57 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 128.89 crores

(in the case of Hindi dubbed films, the cost is the price at which the Hindi distribution rights were reportedly sold)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

