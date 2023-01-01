Drishyam 2 collected well on Saturday as 1.15 crores* came in. The film is back to scoring in crores and that’s a very good sign as it ensures a good run for a few more weeks. Not that it is surprising since the signs were always there for a long run. However, from a point where 210-215 looked like the best case scenario for the film (which would have been excellent too) to now getting into a potential 240 crores+ zone is amazing.

After all, for a film to exceed expectations on such a high total already is a very big deal and a 10% addition on top of that is what’s known as the icing on the cake. The film has been accepted well by the audiences, and how, and now one waits to see if the standard 8 week window for the OTT release is maintained or it’s extended further. Ideally, the digital premium should happen only after 10 weeks since there is an open run ahead for the Ajay Devgn starrer and those two additional weeks could result in at least 2-3 crores more been added to the box office total.

So far, Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn has already collected 232.70 crores* at the box office and today it will come further closer to the 235 crores mark. Since there are screens and shows in abundance for the film in days to come as well, expect at least 35-40 lakhs each to come in right through the weekdays as well.

Blockbuster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

