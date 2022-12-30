Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Day 15 (Early Trends): James Cameron’s sci-fi film was released two weeks ago amidst a lot of expectations. The film has so far managed to keep the audience coming to theatres thereby crossing 290 crores in just 14 days.

Avatar 2 is on the brink of entering the 300-crore club despite competition from the new release Cirkus. Interestingly, the film has greatly benefited from the negative reviews and underperformance of the new release at the box office.

As per early trends coming in Avatar: The Way of Water earned around Rs 9-11 crore on the second Friday ie on day 15, This means the film has a stronghold at the box office even on the second week. James Cameron‘s director was released at a time when many people take time off from work or school during the holiday season. Typically, studios release their biggest and most highly anticipated films end of the year so the competition for box office dollars is typically less intense.

Another reason that possibly contributed to Avatar 2’s success was the popularity of the original film. Avatar was a cultural phenomenon, and many people are excited to see what the sequel has in store. The film has a dedicated fan base that is likely to turn out in droves to see the new installment. Additionally, the success of the original film is drawing in audiences who missed it the first time around, or who want to see what all the fuss was about.

Avatar: The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet. The film follows Jake Sully and Neytiri as they take on an ancient threat that forces them to fight against humans.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

