Avatar: The Way of Water is now getting closer and closer to the 300 Crore Club. With an extraordinary trending so far, the film managed another fantastic week when it ended up collecting over 85 crores. Wednesday and Thursday were only the first time ever since release that the collections didn’t hit the double digit mark, though what it has collected is superb as well since hardly many films manage to do that in their second week.

In any case, this would be the situation only for a day more as the film would be back to playing in double digits on Saturday and Sunday. In fact the film also has an outside chance of going past the 10 crores mark today as well since the big weekend would officially begin. Moreover, there is no major Bollywood film releasing either which means audiences are expected to be in horde all over again.

So far, the James Cameron film has collected 290 crores* and by Saturday morning it would enter the 300 Crore Club. In fact if there is no drop in numbers today and then Friday ends up seeing a rise in footfalls then the feat could well be accomplished by late Friday night. Yes, it would be quite tough but then it’s possible. Rest assured, quite a few new records are set to be created in days to come.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

