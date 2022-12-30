Drishyam 2 continues to rake in achievements at the box office. In the latest development, the film has crossed the lifetime collection of Bollywood’s biggest blockbuster of 2022, The Kashmir Files. It took 42 days for the Ajay Devgn starrer to surpass it and now, it is aiming to cross Uri: The Surgical Strike at the worldwide box office. Keep reading to know more!

The Drishyam sequel was expected to see the exhaustion of theatrical run soon after the release of Avatar 2 and Cirkus. However, it has managed to sustain both the biggies like a boss. While Avatar 2 is enjoying its own glorious run, Cirkus‘ epic failure has given a boost to Ajay’s film as the show count has increased all over.

As per the latest update, Drishyam 2 has earned 230.75 crores nett in India, which equals 272.28 crores gross. Overseas, the film has earned 56.50 crores gross so far. Combining these figures, the grand total stands at 328.78 crores gross at the worldwide box office. With this, the lifetime collection of The Kashmir Files (326.95 crores gross) has been crossed. The next target is now Uri: The Surgical Strike (335.99 crores gross). To know more, visit ‘Worldwide 200 crores+’ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Meanwhile, Drishyam 2 recently crossed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s 185.49% returns to become Bollywood’s second most profitable film of 2022. As of now, the Ajay Devgn starrer is the 5th most profitable Hindi film of 2022. The Kashmir Files is at the top.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

