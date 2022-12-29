Cirkus Box Office Day 7 (Early Trends): After tasting success with his December 2021 release Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty was expecting the same kinda response for his latest film. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, it stars an ensemble cast including Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever and others in the pivotal roles. Much before Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan arrives at the box office, fans had huge expectations from Cirkus but all in vain.

It’s been 7 days since the film’s release, but not even on a single day the film saw improvement in its box office numbers. But is Rohit Shetty‘s directorial the sinking ship now? Only time will tell.

As per the early trends flowing in the film seems to be striving hard at the box office and how. According to the latest media reports, Cirkus has garnered around 1.70-2.00 crore* on the seventh of its box office. With its latest numbers, the film’s total collection now stands at 27.1-27.4 crore* at the domestic box office. Well, forget about 50 crore, the film is still far from even touching the 30 crore mark.

Speaking of its day-wise collection, the Ranveer Singh starrer opened to 6.25 crore on Day 1 followed by 6.40 crore and 8.20 crore on day 2 and 3, respectively, making it a total of 20.85 crore on its first weekend.

Cirkus has been facing tough competition at the ticket window with Avatar: The Way Of Water, which has taken the box office by storm, quite literally. The film which was released a week before the Ranveer Singh starrer, has recently hit the 1 billion mark worldwide.

Meanwhile, Cirkus has been receiving poor reviews from audiences and critics ever since it hit the theatres, last week.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

