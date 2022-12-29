Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Day 14 (Early Trends): After taking a flying start at the Indian box office, James Cameron’s directorial has been raking up moolah for the past two weeks and refuses to slow down. Critics as well as the audience have hailed the film for its amazing theatrical experience and the spectacular VFX.

Avatar 2 opened to 40.50 crores on the first day thereby becoming the second-biggest Hollywood opener of all time in India. Having crossed the 100-crore mark in three days and the 200-crore mark in eight days, the film is heading for 300 crore mark.

As per early trends coming in Avatar: The Way of Water earned around Rs 8-10 crore on the second Thursday ie on day 14, This means the film has a stronghold at the box office even on the second week.

Avatar 2 is seemingly on the path to recreating the history that its predecessor, Avatar, created in 2009. has continued to rule the box office despite competition from the new release Cirkus. However, with the negative reviews and underperformance of the new release at the box office, the collections of Avatar 2 have seen a boost. As of now, with little to no competition from other releases, and a more or less clear run until the next big-ticket release in January 2023, the business of the film is sure to see immense growth.

James Cameron’s film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet. The film follows Jake Sully and Neytiri as they take on an ancient threat that forces them to fight against humans.

