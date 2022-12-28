It was yet another excellent day for Avatar: The Way of Water as collections stayed on to be in double digits. This is not surprising at all since it’s practically the sole big runner currently and with the mini-holiday season right through the week, footfalls are bound to be there. This is the reason why numbers have come as 10.50 crores* and that has pushed the collections to 272.50 crores*.

The blockbuster success of this film further establishes the case for more and more films to come in the IMAX format. First and foremost there is certain credibility that gets attached to such films and they lend an impression of a truly big screen spectacle in the offering. Secondly, such films warrant highly priced tickets which are two or three times that of a regular multiplex fare. However, since demand is there, the supply needs to increase as well and that would balance out things further and eventually result in a win-win for all.

As for this James Cameron film, it’s a big-time winner and in quick time it will enter the 300 Crore Club. The next big release is still four weeks away in the form of Pathaan which means going past the 350 crores and then adding a lot more would be a cakewalk for the film.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

