James Cameron’s Avatar 2 continues to churn out healthy numbers at the worldwide box office. Ahead of the New Year festivity, the magnum opus is looking to close its collection above the $1 billion mark, which is really commendable. Speaking about the latest achievement, the film has surpassed Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and below is all you need to know!

Released on 16th December, the visual extravaganza has been receiving highly positive reviews from all across the globe. Just like the first instalment, this one too has legs and is expected to earn mammoth numbers in its lifetime. As of now, the $1 billion is about to be crossed and that could well happen when Tuesday’s total numbers come in.

As per Deadline, Avatar 2 has earned $955.1 million at the worldwide box office till Monday (26th December). Out of it, $661.9 million has come from overseas territories, while the domestic market has contributed $293.2 million so far. It is learnt that Monday put on a global total of $52.2 million and when Tuesday numbers come, $1 billion will be crossed.

However, the above total of Avatar 2 doesn’t include the rise in China and Korea’s numbers from Monday to Tuesday. In China, the numbers saw an estimated rise of $108.7 million from $104.5 million. In Korea, the estimated rise has been $58.2 million from $55.4 million. So technically, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness ($955.77 million) has been surpassed.

Avatar 2 is now the third highest-grossing film of 2022 after Jurassic World: Dominion ($1 billion) and Top Gun: Maverick ($1.4 billion).

