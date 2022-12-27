Cirkus Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): The Rohit Shetty directorial which has been in the making for quite some time seems to be facing a tough time at the ticket window. Well, we aren’t saying, its the film’s numbers that have been speaking louder than anything else. Led by Ranveer Singh, the film was expected to charm the audience like Shetty’s last film Sooryavanshi, which was released in December last year during the COVID-19’s 50% capacity rule. However, despite that, it turned out to be a blockbuster.

Co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hedge, Varun Sharma, Siddharth Jadhav and many others in the pipeline, the film has received poor reviews not only from the audience and critics but also from the netizens.

As per the early trends following in, the film has been collecting the same amount as before. According to the latest media reports, Cirkus has again earned 2-3 crore at the box office on the 5th day of its release. With its latest numbers, the film’s total collection now stands at 25.60-26.60 crore*. According to the latest media reports, the film garnered 23.60 crores* on the 4th day of its release at the domestic box office.

Cirkus is facing tough competition with Avatar: The Way Of Water. Despite being released a week later from the James Cameron directorial, the film is yet to even touch its first milestone of the 50 crore mark.

Meanwhile, a month back Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 hit the screens and it continues to hold its grip at the box office. Despite facing a few new releases at the ticket window, it emerged as the box office winner.

Well, after facing disappointment all the moviegoers now have their eyes on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan which is expected to create and break records at the box office in 2023.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

