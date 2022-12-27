James Cameron’s Avatar 2 is churning out really good numbers at the worldwide box office as it is chasing the $1 billion mark. Speaking about China alone, the collections have crossed $100 million and it’s already a huge feat indeed. But does the film have any chance to stand among the highest-grossing Hollywood films in the country? Let’s take a look!

For the unversed, the first part was a huge success in China. Upon its release, it earned a lifetime of $261.82 million and rewrote box office history. Later, Avengers: Endgame and other biggies released and overtook the magnum opus. Still, Avatar is holding its place in the list of highest Hollywood grossers there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As we reported by Deadline, Avatar 2 aka Avatar: The Way Of Water made $100.5 million till 25th December in China. This is impressive amid the ongoing rise of Covid. The film could have been a huge grosser in a normal situation but now, it seems that the business will suffer a major dent. So, chasing the lifetime of Avatar ($261.82 million) looks like a really tough task.

Also, take a look at the highest Hollywood grossers in China (as per Box Office Mojo):

Avengers: Endgame – $629.10 million

The Fate of the Furious – $392.80 million

Furious 7 – $390.91 million

Avengers: Infinity War – $359.54 million

Aquaman – $291.80 million

Transformers: Age of Extinction – $301 million

Venom – $269.19 million

Avatar – $261.82 million

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – $261.22 million

Transformers: The Last Knight – $228.84 million

Meanwhile, speaking about the worldwide collection, Avatar 2 stands at $889.38 million. In India, it has made 262 crores*

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Avatar 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Nears $900 Million Mark, All Set To Beat Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News