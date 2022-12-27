On its second Friday, Avatar: The Way of Water had collected 13 crores at the box office, which was quite good. Later it went on a rampage to first cross the 20 crores mark on Saturday and then was huge on Sunday when 25 crores came in. Well, the good run is pretty much continuing during the weekdays as well, what with Monday showing a terrific hold and staying on the same lines as Friday.

The film brought in 13 crores* more and that’s extraordinary, considering this is the 11th day in the running. So much moolah has already been accumulated and yet the James Cameron directed film is not running out of steam. In fact, it has made little of competition from new release Cirkus and has made this Christmas season pretty much its own with excellent numbers continue to flow in.

What’s all the more remarkable is that while numbers did fall a little over 50% on the first Monday when compared to the opening day, that’s not the case at all in the second week as the hold is ultra solid with no fall whatsoever. That’s excellent as it establishes the film well at theatres and now is set for a very good continued run.

There would be many more huge days coming in right till Sunday and though the first Monday of the New Year will see a dip, by then Avatar: The Way Of Water would have added a lot on top of 262 crores* that it has collected so far.

Blockbuster, moving to all-time blockbuster

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

