Even with a Box Office that is massive but not as big as expected, the buzz around James Cameron’s widely spoken about Magnum Opus Avatar: The Way Of Water refuses to fade. The movie is a sequel to the 2009 monster of a film released last week and took the world by storm and managed to break record after record and continues to do so. But while we all rejoice in the second part of the revered franchise, Cameron has already moved on to the next and has three future installments ready with the third even shot. Make news now are the speculated titles.

For the unversed, it took James Cameron 13 long years to give us the sequel to his hit 2009 film Avatar. The said film went on to become the highest-earning movie of all time back in the day. Way Of Water entered the arena with the same pressure. But while it now walks towards its goal, James has already prepared for the future and is ready with Avatar 3.

After getting to know how he has created a 9-hour-long movie and plans to do VFX for the entire thing before editing. Or how the studio heads only have ‘Hoky F*ck’ to say after reading the script for Avatar 4, now we have possibly got our hands on what the titles of Avatar 3,4, and 5 will be. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Giant Freakin Robot report, the title of the next movie in line is said to be Avatar 3: The Seed Bearer. Yes, you read that right. This is the most unique title among the three and none can be guessed about it by the same. The fourth is reportedly called The Tulkin Rider and the fifth is The Quest For Eywa. The latter two sit right in the scheme of things that are shown in The Way Of Water but not the third. There are no confirmations on these though.

Meanwhile, recently in. conversation with Variety, James Cameron revealed that the studio gives out notes about what bothers them in a script. He revealed that the Avatar: The Way Of Water had 3 pages of note and the third one. But the fourth has two words and they were ‘Holy F*ck’.

“I can’t tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for [‘The Way of Water’], the studio gave me three pages of notes,” Cameron said. “And when I turned in the script for 3, they gave me a page of notes, so I was getting better. When I turned in the script for 4, the studio executive, the creative executive over the films, wrote me an email that said, ‘Holy fuck.’ And I said, ‘Well, where are the notes?’ And she said, ‘Those are the notes.’ Because it kind of goes nuts in a good way, right?”

