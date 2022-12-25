American actor Tobey Maguire is well known for playing the title character from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, a role he later reprised in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor will now be seen in Damien Chazelle’s latest film Babylon.

Tobey will be seen playing the role of mob boss James McKay alongside other actors like Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. He recently participated in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session at Reddit where he answered a number of questions from fans about his career.

In the Ask Me Anything (AMA) session at Reddit, a fan asked Tobey Maguire about the memes that have been made on him featuring him from Spider-Man 3 (2007).

“Hey, Tobey. How do you feel about all the memes that have been made about you throughout the years? Love them? Hate them? Neutral about them?” the fan asked. To which Tobey replied, “Fairly neutral. I did see the Bully Maguire videos, which was a funny discovery.”

Take a look at the conversation below:

Tobey Maguire has seen the Bully Maguire memes. pic.twitter.com/RqLUDTnQ7G — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 23, 2022

For the unversed, Tobey Maguire aka Peter Parker’s darker side is shown after being infected with Venom’s symbiote. Instead of being menacing, fans found this evil side of the iconic character, dressed in black, to be comedic. Thus, Bully Maguire was born.

In the film Spider-Man 3, Peter Parker is often arrogant and aggressive, and the most famous clip shows him performing the now-infamous dance. Tobey was also asked if he can still do the dance, and he said, “Every morning when I wake up.”

Tobey Maguire started out as a child actor in the 1990s and acted in the critically acclaimed films The Ice Storm (1997), Pleasantville (1998), The Cider House Rules (1999), Wonder Boys (2000), and Seabiscuit (2003).

