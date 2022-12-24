One of the biggest questions across the globe for a year now has been who the next James Bond will be. It was in 2021 that Daniel Craig decided to vacate the mantle as he played the part for one last time in No Time To Die. Ever since then, the makers have been haunted by the world to reveal what their plans are for the same. There have been several names speculated to be taking over the mantle including Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Tom Holland, and many more. But amid them was also Charlie Cox aka Daredevil and now he is breaking his silence.

For the unversed, the fans out there have speculated every possible British actor as the next James Bond. At one point even Regé Jean-Page was in contention as per the reports. However, new Marvel entrant Charlie has been in the news for his comeback to his mantle with Daredevil: Born Again. But he is also rumoured to be in the James Bond race.

Charlie Cox has now decided to debunk these rumours around him becoming the next James Bond after Daniel Craig and has a very unfiltered and candid reaction to the same and says there are more better options out there. Below is everything you need to know about the same!

“Is my name even on the list? … You’re the first person I’ve heard that from,” Charlie Cox recalled to NME as per Comicbook when asked about the rumours around James Bond. “Someone brought this up the other day and they told me there are odds [for who will play the next Bond]. Then she said, ‘Not for you, sadly.'”

“The honest truth is that I think there are better candidates out there than me,” Charlie Cox confessed. “The Bond itch has been scratched a little bit for me with Treason but also, particularly, by Daredevil. Playing a superhero is not so different.”

Looking at the history of the franchise and how an actor with dark hair in their 30s-40s is cast as James Bond, Charlie Cox said, admitting, “I think they should do something different — and I think you know what I mean. It would be a really good time and opportunity to do that.”

