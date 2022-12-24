



The gorgeous Alexandra Daddario is a sight for sore eyes, and she has bewitched a lot of people with her beauty and her dazzling blue eyes. The actress broke many hearts when she got married to Andrew Form earlier this year. Alexandra makes us all swoon over her, and no wonder people were heartbroken when she got hitched, and why won’t they be? The Percy Jackson actress, on many occasions, has left her fans aroused by her raw s*x appeal on screen. If you don’t believe us, then keep reading!

Advertisement

Alexandra is quite the star, and with a stunning figure like her, she hardly puts in any effort. Whenever she appears on screen, her vibrant self just lights up the screen with her infectious smile. Even in a serious scene, her sultriness will make you go wild, as she did in one particular scene from the movie Texas Chainsaw 3D, and we don’t blame you for that!

Advertisement

Texas Chainsaw 3D was the seventh instalment of the American slasher franchise, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. However, the film was not as good as the classic, but Alexandra Daddario‘s s*xy moments from the film were the biggest highlights of it! The Baywatch actress played the lead role of Heather Miller. In one of the scenes, she was tied up by the chainsaw killer, and she was kept in an old dungeon with her mouth sealed with duct tape. It seemed something straight out of an erotic novel like the Fifty Shades Of Grey, but this was not something sensuous but rather terrifying, yet it had its own s*xual appeal.

Alexandra Daddario’s Heather was almost half n*ked, wearing an unbuttoned shirt, and you could almost see her assets so did the killer. He lets her go when he notices a scar on the left side of her chest. The director played quite a risky game here! Mixing genres is a common practice in the world of cinema. Still, horror and erotic are a deadly combination as the audience is grasped in the eerieness of the plot and gets aroused at the same moment. Just imagine a scenario like that in real life!

Performance-wise, Alexandra Daddario did quite well on her part in carrying along the plot of the film. If you haven’t watched the movie yet, then watch the clip the below:

And for more news and updates about Alexandra Daddario, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: ‘Daredevil’ Charlie Cox Breaks Silence On James Bond Casting Rumours: “Is My Name Even On The List?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News