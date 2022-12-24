American actress Sydney Sweeney rose is well known for her performance in the television series Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Sharp Objects. While her performances have often garnered positive responses from audiences, she has been a victim of online trolls due to her s*x scenes in Euphoria.

Earlier this year, the actress also slammed the trolls for circulating n*de videos of her on social media. The videos were taken from an episode from the first season of Euphoria. At that time she claimed that the incident won’t stop her from doing s*x scenes in films if required.

Back in 2020, Sydney Sweeney‘s film Nocturne was released. One of the most talked about scenes in the American supernatural horror film was her s*x scene. She also spoke about filming the scene during a conversation with Nylon. Scroll down to know more.

When she was asked about her favorite scene to film and what was the most challenging scene in the film, the American actress replied, “Favorite scene would have to be, it was such a short scene, but when I was jumping up into the sky, they actually built this whole green screen set with these steps that were floating in the air and it was terrifying but so cool at the same time. I love when you work with special effects and things like that. And then the most uncomfortable scene, I would have to say the s*x scene. I was actually really uncomfortable. It was funny because I kept all my clothes on but I still felt uncomfortable. But I guess it’s always like that.”

Sydney Sweeney also spoke about what drew her to play Juliet Lowe in Nocturne. She said, “I was coming off of Cassie and Euphoria, and I really wanted something that was just a complete 180 from her. And Nocturne I felt like definitely was. She really had so many psychological challenges and levels to her that I wanted to try out and then challenge myself with. And so I put myself on tape and I auditioned for it.”

